9500 bags of wheat recovered from local flour mill

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :The district administration on Wednesday launched a comprehensive crackdown against wheat and flour stockers across the city under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Burewala Bilal Hanjrah.

The team along with city administration raided at Haji Faqeer flour mill situated at Lahore road and recovered 9500 bags of wheat stocked in the mill.

The city administration registered the case against the owner of the mill under hoarding act.