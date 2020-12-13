UrduPoint.com
9500 Candidates Appear In KU's Entry Test Amid Strict SOPs

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 01:30 PM

9500 candidates appear in KU's entry test amid strict SOPs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Over 9500 candidates participated in an entrance test conducted by the University of Karachi for the bachelor's program amid strict COVID-9 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), here.

As many as 30 examination centers have been set up in different departments of Karachi University for the entrance test, said a spokesperson of the KU on Sunday.

Use of face masks and sanitizers has been ensured at all the examination centers.

All candidates are only being allowed to sit in the examination room after checking their body temperature with a thermal gun.

The shuttle service is being operated for the convenience of the candidates appearing for the entrance test. Availability of buses at all entrances are being ensured to facilitate the candidates.

The KU has also established a helpline to guide students and parents, besides, security guards have been deployed around all faculties.

KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, along with officials concerned and teachers visited the examination centers.

Prof. Dr. Iraqi expressed satisfaction over the arrangements of entrance test under COVID19 SOPs.

More Stories From Pakistan

