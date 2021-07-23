UrduPoint.com
9500 Tonnes Waste Removed During Eid Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 04:10 PM

9500 tonnes waste removed during Eid days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) removed over 9500 tons of animal waste from the city during the three days of Eid ul Azha.

Managing Director RWMC Awais Manzoor Tarrar said a comprehensive cleanliness plan, in accordance with the policy of the Punjab government, was chalked out for Eid ul Azha to get rid of entrails of animals under which 3539 sanitary workers with 413 vehicles including mini dumpers, pickups, loaders, compactors, loading bikes, rental dumpers, and additional wooden carts worked day and night during the Eid holidays.

He said the waste was shifted to 53 transfer stations from where it was moved to the landfill site at Losar through dumpers.

He said he along with RWMC officials visited several city areas and supervised the entire operation.

Tarrar said that Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah also took round of the city and inspected the cleanliness work.

The Commissioner and the citizens have appreciated the performance of the department, he added.

He said all available resources were utilized to fulfill the task during the Eid ul Azha holidays.

The MD said holidays of the sanitary workers and officials were canceled to ensure cleanliness during the Eid days.

