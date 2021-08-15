951 power pilferers nabbed during 15 days

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 951 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in the 15 days of the current month, Mepco official said on Sunday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 1.5 million electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 25.4 million fine was imposed on them while FIRs were registered 136 of them over Involvement in tampering with the body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, the spokesman added.