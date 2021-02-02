UrduPoint.com
951 Shopkeepers Fined Rs 1.5 Mln For Profiteering

Tue 02nd February 2021

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :District administration imposed fine of over Rs 1.5 million to 951 shopkeepers for profiteering during month of January.

According to official sources, Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Sherazi instructed price Control Magistrates to conduct raids and ensure sale of commodities on recommended prices.

The Price Control Magistrates fined 951 shopkeepers on charges of earning undue profit. One shopkeeper was booked. A total of Rs 1,510,400 fine was imposed on the profiteers.

The DC directed them to enhance raiding process in order to discourage profiteering.

