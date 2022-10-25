952.13 acres of Railways land retrieved during last five years

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways has retrieved 952.13 acres of land worth Rs 19, 603 million in various anti-encroachment drives during the last five years, sources in the ministry told APP.

As per details, 475.21 in Punjab, 132.49 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 325.93 in Sindh and 18.7 in Balochistan acres of land had been retrieved by the Pakistan Railways during the period.

They said about 3,287 in Punjab, 832 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 5,180 in Sindh and 687 acres of land in Balochistan had been encroached.

The anti-encroachment drive was launched in light of orders of apex court across the Railway network and Joint Procedure Order was issued to all Divisional Superintendents for retrieval of Railways land from encroachment, the sources added.

The anti-encroachment schedules on a three months basis were prepared and sent to all concerned in line with the joint Procedure order.

