9,525 challan tickets issued for one way violation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has initiated a 60-day special campaign against one-way violations following special orders from Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Farhan Islam.

During the special campaign, 9,525 challan tickets have been issued so far this month while 117 violators have been detained at police stations.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Farhan islam stated that one-way violations on highways not only cause fatal road accidents but sometimes also lead to traffic jams.

After conducting a complete survey, 44 important locations were identified for one-way and hot spots, and additional traffic personnel have been deployed at these locations with orders issued for indiscriminate action against violators.

Within just a few days, significant control has been achieved over one-way violations, which has not only reduced the accident rate but also improved traffic flow.

He further said that in the second phase of the one-way campaign, violators will not only be issued challans but their licenses will also be suspended. Therefore, he appealed to citizens not to risk their own and others' lives for the sake of saving a few seconds and to choose the correct route while driving.