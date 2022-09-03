95,271 motorists fined for careless driving

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) issued some 95,271 fine tickets during ongoing year to careless drivers.

Special squads were constituted, following deputy inspector general (operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha directions to take action against careless drivers putting lives of others at risk, its spokesman told APP.

He said the officials were asked to adopt courteous attitude while issuing fine tickets. Similarly, awareness campaigns about traffic rules were underway to make citizens abide by the laws.

ICTP's teams were directed to visit educational institutions to create traffic sense as several students have joined ICTP as traffic volunteers, said the spokesman adding that weekly report of educations teams were also being evaluating to improve performance. Purpose of such action was to ensure the safety of drivers and padestrians, he said.