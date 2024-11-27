954 Suspects Arrested, Over 200 Vehicles Seized; Says IGP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said on Wednesday that the law enforcement agencies has so far arrested 954 suspects with impounding over 200 vehicles during the grand operation launched last night to clear D-Chowk and adjoining areas from protestors in the Federal Capital.
The IGP, in a joint press conference with Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa, revealed that the authorities have also recovered around 39 weapons of different sorts, including Kalashnikovs from the protestors.
IG Rizvi claimed that the protesters were armed, used tear gas shells, and employed large fans to blow tear gas fumes towards security forces.
He said the law enforcement agencies responded with non-lethal measures, such as tear gas and batons, to regain control of D-Chowk and adjoining areas.
The violence, Rizvi said, resulted in 71 security personnel injured, 27 by gunfire, while three Rangers personnel tragically lost their lives.
The protesters also damaged 167 Safe City cameras and caused significant disruption to public life.
“Armed terrorists used the guise of protests to attack law enforcement personnel,” said Rizvi, vowing that such acts of violence would not be tolerated. Search operations were underway to locate suspects and weapons linked to the unrest.
Chief Commissioner Randhawa reaffirmed the state’s commitment to law and order, emphasizing that no Afghan national without a valid no-objection certificate (NOC) will be allowed to reside in Islamabad.
He assured citizens that normalcy has been restored, with all roads reopened.
“No one will be allowed to challenge the writ of the state,” Randhawa stated, commending the sacrifices of security forces in restoring order. Legal action against the protesters and their abettors is already underway.
The Chief Commissioner pledged to bring all perpetrators to justice, ensuring the safety and security of its residents.
/APP-rzr-smd-mkz
