954 vehicles challaned for pollution

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The Environment Protection Department, Transport Department and traffic police have jointly challaned 954 vehicles in addition to impounding 188 others on charges of emitting excessive smoke and polluting environment during the last two months.

A spokesman for the environment department while briefing the Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed in a meeting said that teams of environment, transport and traffic police departments had jointly launched vigorous anti-smog campaigns in Faisalabad and the teams challaned 954 vehicles on charges of emitting excessive smoke whereas 188 vehicles were impounded in different police station as they were running without fitness certificates.

These teams also imposed a total fine of Rs.1.9 million on drivers and owners of these vehicles, he added.

He said that environment teams also inspected 317 industrial units and sealed 74 boilers on charges of burning prohibited materials and causing environmental pollution and smog.

A heavy fine of Rs.17.5 million was also imposed on industrialists in addition to getting 27 cases registered and 19 accused arrested from the spot. Similarly, environment officers also demolished 8 brick kilns as they were running without zigzag technology and causing environmental pollution and smog, he added.

Divisional Commissioner appreciated the anti-smog efforts and directed to further accelerate the campaign by inspecting factories, mills, brick kilns and vehicles round the clock.

She said that smog had become a serious issue. Therefore, strict action should be taken against the violators without any discrimination, she added.