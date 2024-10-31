955,000 children vaccinated in 3 days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The polio vaccination teams have so far administered anti-polio drops to more than 955,000 children during the last three days.

On the first day of the drive, 339,975 children were administered drops while 316,912 children on the second day.

The number of vaccinated children on the third day is 298,912.

This was told in a meeting of the district polio eradication committee held to review polio drive here on Thursday.