957 Arrested, 1,245 Cases Registered Over Smog-related Incidents This Year

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2024 | 11:27 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Punjab Police is actively conducting operations aimed at smog prevention and environmental protection.

During the year, police arrested 957 accused and registered 1,245 cases against the violators. In the provincial capital, 73 accused have been apprehended, resulting in 182 registered cases. Throughout the province, traffic authorities issued challans to 669,599 vehicles for excessive emissions. Additionally, 150,600 vehicles were impounded for non-compliance with fitness standards and the fitness certificates of 9,965 vehicles were suspended due to pollution violations. Significant fines have also been imposed on vehicles contributing to smog.

IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has instructed an acceleration of anti-smog operations on highways, in industrial areas and other critical locations.

He emphasised the ongoing enforcement efforts by traffic police and Punjab Highway Patrol against vehicles responsible for smog. The monitoring of traffic through Safe City cameras would be enhanced to facilitate swift action against polluting vehicles.

Dr. Usman Anwar affirmed that the Punjab Police is providing full support to the Environment Department in combating smog. He directed field officers to take immediate action against vehicles, factories and agricultural burning contributing to smog. He stressed the importance of strict enforcement against the burning of crop residues, actions against brick kilns without zigzag technology and the burning of waste to ensure environmental protection.

