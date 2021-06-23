958 declared eligible to contest 45 AJK LA seats

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) : Some 958 candidates have been declared eligible to contest election for 33 Azad Jammu & Kasmir Legislative Assembly (AJK LA) Constituencies of 10 AJK districts and 12 seats of Jammu and Kashmir refugees settled in Pakistan.

According to the AJK Election Commission, 824 candidates had filed nomination papers for 33 constituencies of 10 AJK districts, and 798 of them were found eligible.

Similarly, nomination papers of 160 out of all 172 candidates for 12 reserved seats for Jammu and Kashmir refugees settled in Pakistan, were found valid.

Giving district-wise detail of the nomination papers, the election commission sources said 95 candidates had filed nominations papers in Mirpur district and 88 of them were declared eligible to take part in the election.

Similarly, the nomination papers of 61 out of 63 candidate in Bhimber district, 147 out of 152 in Kotli district, 110 out of 112 in Bagh district, 172 out of 175 in Sudhnoti district, 67 out of 71 in Neelum district, and 153 out of 158 in Muzaffarabad district were found valid, the sources said.

They said 94 candidates had filed nomination papers for the reserved seats of Jammu Valley out and 86 of them were declared eligible, while the papers of 74 out of 78 candidates for Kashmir Valley reserved seats were fond valid.

It may be added that the last date for filing of nomination papers with respective returning officers was June 21. Appeals against acceptance or rejection of papers will be received till June 27 and their hearing will be held on June 28 and 29. The decisions on the appeals will be announced on June 30 and July 1. The candidates can withdraw their nomination papers on July 2, while the final list of candidates will be displayed on July 3 and the electoral symbols will be allotted on July 4.

Polling for the general election will be held on July 25.