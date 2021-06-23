UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

958 Declared Eligible To Contest 45 AJK LA Seats

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 11:48 PM

958 declared eligible to contest 45 AJK LA seats

Some 958 candidates have been declared eligible to contest election for 33 Azad Jammu & Kasmir Legislative Assembly (AJK LA) constituencies of 10 AJK districts and 12 seats of Jammu and Kashmir refugees settled in Pakistan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) : Some 958 candidates have been declared eligible to contest election for 33 Azad Jammu & Kasmir Legislative Assembly (AJK LA) Constituencies of 10 AJK districts and 12 seats of Jammu and Kashmir refugees settled in Pakistan.

According to the AJK Election Commission, 824 candidates had filed nomination papers for 33 constituencies of 10 AJK districts, and 798 of them were found eligible.

Similarly, nomination papers of 160 out of all 172 candidates for 12 reserved seats for Jammu and Kashmir refugees settled in Pakistan, were found valid.

Giving district-wise detail of the nomination papers, the election commission sources said 95 candidates had filed nominations papers in Mirpur district and 88 of them were declared eligible to take part in the election.

Similarly, the nomination papers of 61 out of 63 candidate in Bhimber district, 147 out of 152 in Kotli district, 110 out of 112 in Bagh district, 172 out of 175 in Sudhnoti district, 67 out of 71 in Neelum district, and 153 out of 158 in Muzaffarabad district were found valid, the sources said.

They said 94 candidates had filed nomination papers for the reserved seats of Jammu Valley out and 86 of them were declared eligible, while the papers of 74 out of 78 candidates for Kashmir Valley reserved seats were fond valid.

It may be added that the last date for filing of nomination papers with respective returning officers was June 21. Appeals against acceptance or rejection of papers will be received till June 27 and their hearing will be held on June 28 and 29. The decisions on the appeals will be announced on June 30 and July 1. The candidates can withdraw their nomination papers on July 2, while the final list of candidates will be displayed on July 3 and the electoral symbols will be allotted on July 4.

Polling for the general election will be held on July 25.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Hearing Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Jammu Muzaffarabad Mirpur Kotli Bagh Azad Jammu And Kashmir May June July All Refugee Election 2018 Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

UAE condemns attempting targeting of Southern Regi ..

56 minutes ago

Political dialogue only viable solution to Libyan ..

1 hour ago

Being GoH at SIBF is highly significant for Spain: ..

1 hour ago

RTA Director meets new British Consul in Dubai

2 hours ago

UAE’s COVID-19 response based on continuous asse ..

2 hours ago

President calls for holding donors' conference on ..

4 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.