95kg Spurious Tea Seized

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2025 | 09:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) seized 95 kilograms of spurious tea and lodged a case against a stall holder.

A PFA spokesman said here on Friday that a team, on a tip-off, raided a Sasta Bazaar and confiscated 95 kilogram fake tea from a stall. The PFA officials lodged a case against the stall holder while an investigation is ongoing, he added.

