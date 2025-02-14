95kg spurious tea seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) seized 95 kilograms of spurious tea and lodged a case against a stall holder.

A PFA spokesman said here on Friday that a team, on a tip-off, raided a Sasta Bazaar and confiscated 95 kilogram fake tea from a stall. The PFA officials lodged a case against the stall holder while an investigation is ongoing, he added.