95pc Conservation Work On Barkat Ali Islamia Hall Completed: WCLA

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2023 | 05:40 PM

95pc conservation work on Barkat Ali Islamia Hall completed: WCLA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has completed 95 per cent conservation work on Barkat Ali Islamia Hall, situated in Mochi Gate on the main Circular Road of the Walled City.

According to a press release, issued here on Friday, the conservation work was assigned to the WCLA by the Ministry of Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department and Government of Punjab, and Rs 16.8 million were allocated for the project.

The press release said the completed task included consolidation of wall cracks and re-plastering, colors and fresco lining, additional stairs for better access to mezzanine floor and restoration of architectural elements.

The project also included Illumination work, re-laying of new electrical system, ducts for air conditioning, separate wiring for generator and Illumination of entire building.

The work started on Nov 22, 2021 and would be completed in the second half of the year 2023.

WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said that Barkat Ali Islamia Hall was a historical building, which was witness to important happenings. "It was very essential to restore the building, which is an emblem of the past movements and socio-political activities.

"We are honoured that the WCLA was selected as executing agency for the conservation of the prestigious building. It will be put to community and tourism use after conservation," Lashari said.

