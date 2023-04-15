95pc construction work completed at High Performance Centre: DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan paid a visit to the High Performance Centre on Saturday, which is under construction at the Jinnah cricket Stadium currently.

He told the media that 95 per cent of construction work had been completed on the project, under the supervision of the Sports Department of the Punjab government, while the remaining work would be completed soon. He said that the use of quality material in construction work would be ensured so that the projects prove to be long-lasting and the public could benefit from them for a long time.

The deputy commissioner said the High Performance Centre was being completed with Rs 990 million. He said the project includes administration block, batting/bowling hall, swimming pool, player hostels, etc. He also inspected the hockey stadium, sports complex and football stadium, located on Pasrur Road.

He announced the release of funds worth Rs 1.2 million for repair, polishing, renovation of washrooms, fixing of lighting arrangements, paintings and repair of wooden floor, paint of sports complex's wooden floor and directed the officials of the District Sports Association and the Sports Department to carry out the sports complex rehabilitation project in a transparent manner.

The DC directed District Sports Officer Iftikhar Gondal to get cleaned the football ground. He also addressed a meeting of members of the District Sports Association at the DC office committee room and said that the district administration had been fully mobilised to improve quality of the facilities available for sports in order to improve the skills of young sportsmen and athletes. He said the cleaning work would be started soon at Talab Sheikh Mola Stadium and sports activities would start there soon.