95pc work on safe city project completed, says RPO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan, Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry, paid a detailed visit to various sites under the Safe City Project to review ongoing work and assess its progress. Expressing satisfaction, the RPO stated that the project has entered its final stage as 95 percent of the work already completed. The remaining 5 percent work was expected to be finalized within the next ten days.

RPO extended special thanks to Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar, Additional IG Punjab Ahsan Younas and the Punjab government for their unwavering support and commitment, which played a pivotal role in bringing the project to complete.

Terming the Safe City Project a “milestone aligned with modern urban security needs,” he highlighted the installation of 350 state-of-the-art CCTV cameras at key intersections and all major entry and exit points of the city.

The high-tech surveillance system was expected to significantly improve crime detection, investigation, and timely response.

"The completion of the project will not only help reduce crime rate but also provide citizens with a tangible sense of safety and security," said the RPO. "The initiative will serve as a robust platform for safeguarding public lives and properties maintaining law and order, and ensuring swift police response in emergencies."

He directed the relevant officials to ensure the completion of the project within the stipulated timeframe and emphasized the importance of effective monitoring of all aspects so that citizens could begin reaping the benefits without further delay.