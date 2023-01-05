95th birth anniversary of Shaheed Z.A. Bhutto celebrated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :The 95th Birth Anniversary of the founder Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and the Former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, was celebrated here on Thursday with great zeal and enthusiasm and recalled his services, struggle, ideology and sacrifices for the country.

In this connection, Quran Khawani was held in the Mausoleum of the martyrs of Bhutto's family at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

On the occasion, collective prayer was also held in Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto, for the departed souls of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and others.

Leaders and workers of PPP, students of various schools and all walks of life participated in the Quran Khawani.

Lunger (free food) was also distributed among the participants and the poor people.

The divisional and district leaders and workers went to Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto and offered fateha on the graves of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and assassinated Chairperson of PPP Benazir Bhutto and others.

Meanwhile, a function was arranged by the PPP Larkana district at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Integrated Women library Hall Larkana on Thursday on the eve of 95th birth anniversary of Shaheed Z.A. Bhutto.

The function was presided over by the president of PPP Larkana district and MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo.

Speaking on the occasion, MNA Junejo said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's struggle, ideology and sacrifices were unparalleled and eternal, adding that he was the leader of the people, who laid the foundation for making Pakistan's politics, economy and state friendly for the first time and Bhutto was a great benefactor of Pakistan, a hero of the Islamic world.

He said that PPP under the leadership of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would complete the unfinished mission of Shaheed Z.A. Bhutto.

MNA and other leaders said that martyr Zulfikar Ali Bhutto made Pakistan a nuclear power and served the people by speaking about their rights.

They also said that the Bhutto family is famous for sacrifices and rules over the hearts of the people.

They said that when Z.A. Bhutto came into practical politics, he became the center of Pakistan's politics in a very short period due to his skills.

They said today Chairman of Pakistan People's Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, following the footsteps of his grandfather martyr Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Aijaz Leghari, Khair Muhammad Shaikh, Dr. Ghulam Sakina Gaad, Nasreen Soomro, Asadullah Bhutto, Anwar Ali Lehar, Shahrukh Anwar Sial, Mir Majid Ali Brohi, Muhammad Ali Baghio, Ali Murad Abro and others also spoke on the occasion.

A cake was cut for the 95th birthday anniversary of Shaheed Z.A. Bhutto on the occasion.

Quran Khwani was also held at Al-Murtaza House Larkana for the founder of PPP Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Former Senator Dr. Safdar Ali Abbasi on the occasion paid rich tribute to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for his invaluable services to the country and its people.