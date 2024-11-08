96 applicants provided relief on ombudsman orders

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) District administration has provided relief of Rs.80 million to 96 applicants in addition to retrieving state land of 137 kanals and 6 marlas on the orders of the Ombudsman Punjab.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Friday that 96 persons approached the office of Punjab Ombudsman and filed complaints against non-payment of death grant, marriage grant, educational scholarships, insured amount, GP funds, family pension, arrears, etc.

The Punjab ombudsman issued orders in favor of the applicants.

Hence, they were provided relief of Rs.80 million approximately including Rs.6.5 million in marriage, death grants, etc., Rs.2.1 million under educational scholarships, Rs.283,000/- under GP fund, Rs.300,000/- under group insurance amount, Rs.4.3 million under family pension and Rs.8.6 million under arrears, etc.

Meanwhile, the Ombudsman issued orders for action against Qabza mafia. Therefore, the administration retrieved 137 kanals and 6 marla state land by launching an operation against land grabbers, the spokesman added.