UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

96 Arrested In Temple Attack Incident , Eight Police Officers Suspended For Negligence: DPO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 06:30 PM

96 arrested in temple attack incident , eight police officers suspended for negligence: DPO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) on Sunday suspended eight police officials including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Circle Banda Daud Shah and Station House Officer (SHO) Teri Police Station for negligence while performing official duties to prevent mob attack on Hindu temple in Teri village.

DPO has transferred SHO city as SHO Teri Police Station and DSP Headquarters has been appointed as DSP Band Daud Shah circle.

DPO said that suspended officials were found guilty of negligence in official duty in initial departmental inquiry report.

Superintendent of Police Investigation, Zahir Shah told APP that total 96 culprits including seven main culprits who set ablaze and damaged the Hindu temple were arrested and raids were being carried out to arrest the remain culprits identified in video footages.

Police have registered cases against 350 accused under anti-terrorism section in the temple attack case.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Kazim Niaz said provincial government would bear all expenditure on reconstruction of damaged Hindu temple in Teri village of district Karak.

A high-level investigative team on the directive of Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday visited Hindu Samadhi in Teri village and met with local peace committee representatives to record their statements.

Chief Justice of Supreme Court has taken suo motto over the tragic incident and has fixed the matter on January 5 while Chief Secretary Khyber Pakthunkhwa and IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to visit the site and submit report on January 4.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Supreme Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Police Station Visit Temple Circle Karak SITE January Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

SCCI discusses strengthening economic relations wi ..

2 hours ago

MBR Creative Sports Award develops plans to contri ..

3 hours ago

UAE announces 1,590 new COVID-19 cases, 1,609 reco ..

3 hours ago

Joint study led by AUS discovers potential improve ..

3 hours ago

Big Heart Foundation pledges AED1.15 million to su ..

3 hours ago

Germany reports 10,315 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.