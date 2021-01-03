96 arrested in temple attack incident , eight police officers suspended for negligence: DPO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) on Sunday suspended eight police officials including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Circle Banda Daud Shah and Station House Officer (SHO) Teri Police Station for negligence while performing official duties to prevent mob attack on Hindu temple in Teri village.

DPO has transferred SHO city as SHO Teri Police Station and DSP Headquarters has been appointed as DSP Band Daud Shah circle.

DPO said that suspended officials were found guilty of negligence in official duty in initial departmental inquiry report.

Superintendent of Police Investigation, Zahir Shah told APP that total 96 culprits including seven main culprits who set ablaze and damaged the Hindu temple were arrested and raids were being carried out to arrest the remain culprits identified in video footages.

Police have registered cases against 350 accused under anti-terrorism section in the temple attack case.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Kazim Niaz said provincial government would bear all expenditure on reconstruction of damaged Hindu temple in Teri village of district Karak.

A high-level investigative team on the directive of Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday visited Hindu Samadhi in Teri village and met with local peace committee representatives to record their statements.

Chief Justice of Supreme Court has taken suo motto over the tragic incident and has fixed the matter on January 5 while Chief Secretary Khyber Pakthunkhwa and IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to visit the site and submit report on January 4.