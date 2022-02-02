96 ASIs of Hazara division promoted to SI

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Hazara division Mirwais Niaz Wednesday promoted 96 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASI) to the post of Sub Inspector (SI).

The promoted police officers were including 13 from districts Haripur, 27 from Abbottabad, 24 Mansehra, 8 Batgram, 13 Torgarh and 11 from districts Kohistan.

The ASIs were promoted during a meeting of the departmental promotion committee chaired by DIG Hazara.

While addressing the meeting the DIG said that the officers have been promoted purely on the basis of merit.

The departmental promotion committee was included District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Sajjad Khan, SP Investigation Mansehra Hafiz Jans, Office Superintendent Regional Office Sardar Muhammad Irshad, Establishment Branch in charge Nazakat Khan, Assistant Establishment Clerk Dilawar, ACR Clerk Zafar Khan.

The departmental promotion committee promoted 96 ASIs to the post of Sis on the direction of DIG Hazara Region Mirwais.

All newly promoted police officers are performing their duties at various stations of Hazara Region Police Mirwais Niaz said that all the promoted police officers have been found eligible for promotion, he also congratulated the officers and their families.

DIG hoped that they would work harder and more diligently in their respective departments.

He further said that they will continue to perform their duties in the best possible way, regardless of the department they belong to and they will play their best role in providing justice to the people and protecting the lives and property of the masses.

DIG Hazara Division said that those who are carrying out their duties in the investigation should be well conversant with the law so that they do not face any difficulty during the investigation process, if you face any complication then consult your senior officers and conduct the investigation with the help of merit and modern technology so that the accused and criminal elements can be brought to justice, adding Mirwais Niaz said.