96 Criminals Arrested In Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 96 criminals including 21 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during past 24 hours.

The police also arrested 13 illicit weapon holders and recovered 11 pistols, a revolver and a Kalashnikov from their possession.

As many as 38 gamblers were also arrested and stake money of Rs 25,900 was also recovered from their possession.

Similarly, the police also nabbed 24 drug traffickers and seized 8.839 kg hashish and 265 liters liquor from their possession during the same period.

Cases have been registered against the accused and investigation was under way.

