96 Dengue Fever Suspects Visit Rwp's Health Facilities; 2 Test Positive

Published August 04, 2022

Around 96 dengue fever suspects have been brought to the district's health facilities during the last 24 hours, out of which two were declared positive

District Coordinator of Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood said that District Headquarters Hospital had listed 32 suspects, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Kalar Syeda 15, THQ hospitals Kahutta and Gujar Khan eight, THQ hospital Murree and Benazir Bhutto five, THQ hospital Kotli Sattian four and THQ hospital Taxila listed one suspect.

He mentioned that out of 18 suspects recorded at Holy Family hospital, two tested positive for dengue virus, raising the tally of confirmed cases in Rawalpindi district to 29.

Dr Sajjad said that 1,334 anti-dengue teams during indoor surveillance from January 1 to date checked 4,450,437 houses and found dengue larvae at 16,962 homes. Similarly, 597 teams during outdoor surveillance inspected 1,811,138 spots and detected larvae at 2,066 places, he added.

In addition, he said, the district administration had registered 724 FIRs, sealed 297 premises, issued 568 challans, 4,172 notices, and imposed fines amounting to Rs 2,354,500, so far this year on violations of SOPs in various areas of the district.

He said that disease prevention was the government's priority, and the district health administration worked day and night to avoid the possible outbreak.

