96 FIRs Registered Against Underage Drivers In Rawalpindi
Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2024 | 05:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police registered 96 FIRs on Monday while a total 6205 FIRs have been lodged against underage drivers during a special campaign till now, said a police spokesman.
He informed that police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani were taking action by the law against underage drivers.
The CPO had directed the City Traffic Police officers to take solid steps to control traffic rules violations and underage driving, he said. The parents were also advised to discourage driving by underage drivers.
He said that fatal road accidents occur due to speeding and reckless driving of the drivers particularly underage.
