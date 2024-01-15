Open Menu

96 FIRs Registered Against Underage Drivers In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2024 | 05:00 PM

96 FIRs registered against underage drivers in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police registered 96 FIRs on Monday while a total 6205 FIRs have been lodged against underage drivers during a special campaign till now, said a police spokesman.

He informed that police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani were taking action by the law against underage drivers.

The CPO had directed the City Traffic Police officers to take solid steps to control traffic rules violations and underage driving, he said. The parents were also advised to discourage driving by underage drivers.

He said that fatal road accidents occur due to speeding and reckless driving of the drivers particularly underage.

Related Topics

Police Road Traffic Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

ECP committed to hold general elections on Feb 8: ..

ECP committed to hold general elections on Feb 8: Solangi

19 minutes ago
 Fawad Alam addresses retirement speculations

Fawad Alam addresses retirement speculations

25 minutes ago
 Maryam officially launches PML-N election campaig ..

Maryam officially launches PML-N election campaign from Okara today

33 minutes ago
 PTI withdraws from SC plea seeking level-playing f ..

PTI withdraws from SC plea seeking level-playing field

45 minutes ago
 ECP urges all political parties to submit list of ..

ECP urges all political parties to submit list of candidates on general seats

53 minutes ago
 Save on your holiday or stopover to Dubai this win ..

Save on your holiday or stopover to Dubai this winter with Emirates

3 hours ago
Haier Brand Seminar 2024 Leading Together; Transfo ..

Haier Brand Seminar 2024 Leading Together; Transformation, Localization, Digital ..

4 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi challenges Nikah case during iddat in ..

Bushra Bibi challenges Nikah case during iddat in IHC

4 hours ago
 Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale

Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale

5 hours ago
 ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 ..

ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 on Senate resolution

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan