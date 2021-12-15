UrduPoint.com

9.6 Mn Families, 10,000 Grocery Stores Registered In PM's Ration Programme: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 11:56 AM

Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that 9.6 million families and more than 10,000 grocery stores have been registered in the Prime Minister's ration subsidy program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that 9.6 million families and more than 10,000 grocery stores have been registered in the Prime Minister's ration subsidy program.

In a tweet, he said that the number of registered families and stores was constantly increasing.

Through this program, he said, 20 million families would get a 30% subsidy on flour, pulses, and ghee.

He said that a subsidy of Rs. 120 billion would be provided to deserving families through 700,000 grocery stores in the country.

