96 more shopkeepers arrested in crackdown on profiteers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested 96 more shopkeepers from various localities during a crackdown on profiteers on Monday.

The arrested profiteers included 26 butchers, 18 milk sellers and 52 grocers.

On the directives of the Divisional Commissioner, Riaz Khan Meshud and Deputy Commissioner (DC) a mega crackdown has been launched against profiteers in the provincial metropolis and in this connection the officers of district administration conducting raids in various bazaars.

In connection with the ongoing crackdown, the officers of the district administration visited Hayatabad, Gulbahar, Nasir Bagh Road, Nauthia, Ring Road, Kohat Road, Mathani Bazaar, Warsak Road, Naghuman, Charsadda Road, G.

T. Road, Chamkani, University Road, Pajgee Road and other localities and collectively arrested 96 shopkeepers for profiteering and lack of price list.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan has directed all administrative officers for conducting consecutive visits to bazaars to implement the official price list in letter and spirit and stern action against the violators.