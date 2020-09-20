96 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :No death due to COVID-19 was reported in the province in the last 24 hours on Sunday, while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 98,368 after registration of 96 new cases.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the total number of deaths recorded so far were 2,226 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 30 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, one in Sheikhupura, 15 in Rawalpindi, one in Attock, 15 in Gujranwala, five in Sialkot, three in Multan, seven in Faisalabad, two in Toba Tek Singh, two in Chiniot, one in Sargodha, one in Jhang, one in Khushab, one in Rahimyar Khan, six in Bahawalpur, one in Dera Ghazi Khan,one in Khanewal, one in Sahiwal and one new case of COVID-19 was reported in Okara district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Health Department conducted 1,139,723 tests for COVID-19 so far while 94,773 confirmed cases were recovered altogether in the province. The department urged masses to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

The department asked people to contact 1033 immediately on seeing any symptoms of coronavirus.