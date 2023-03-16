UrduPoint.com

96 Pc Housing Census Completed In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2023 | 09:01 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The process of population census has started after the completion of housing census in Balochistan as 96 percent of the work of the housing census has been completed in the province, Census Commissioner Balochistan Noor Ahmed Perkani told the media here Thursday.

He said that the process of 7th population and housing census conducted digitally, was remained peaceful first time in the history of the province. "Due to the law and order situation, the housing census could not be conducted in four percent areas of the province while the housing census in 228 blocks of Makran, which was stopped due to some technical reasons, will be started in a couple of days.

The Census Commissioner Balochistan further said that the housing census was started on March 01 and continued till March 11 wherein 96 percent of the area was covered. Due to bad law and order situation, the census could not be conducted in Kohlu, Kahan, Kalat and Johan areas, he told.

