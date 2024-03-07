96 Pension Holder's Complain Solved R.D Ombudsman
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2024 | 09:09 PM
Regional Director Ombudsman Larkana Ali Akbar Jagirani has redressed 96 complaints received during open forum , and visits to various places of Public servent offices
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Regional Director Ombudsman Larkana Ali Akbar Jagirani has redressed 96 complaints received during open forum , and visits to various places of Public servent offices.
In this regard, in a statement issued by the regional director of the Ombudsman Larkana. He said that, the regional ombudsman has speeded up the processing of the applications of the pension holders, G.P Fund and salaries person's.
He said that, out of the applications received during the two months of January and February 2024, more than 96 cases were cleared.
Among them, Masmat Anees Fatima received 13 lakh 84 thousand 116 rupees as family pension.
Apart from this, Rs 807764 of GP Fund and Rs1028935 of LPR were paid to Masmat Hasina, of Qambar Shahdadkot and resolve the 7-year-old case of Panhal Khachi he was given 24 lakh 80 thousand 782 rupees of LPR and GP fund.
Apart from this, various complaints about DEO Primary, Police, Shah Latif University Khairpur, Mukhtiarkar Revenue and Motor Registration Office Larkana were also redressed. Apart from this, people's problems were solved on regular basis in Treasury Office of Districts Larkana and Qamber Shahdadkot.
