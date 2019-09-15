96 power pilferers caught

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) ::Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) claimed on Sunday to have caught 96 power pilferers from various parts of South Punjab.

According to Mepco sources, Mepco teams accompanied by task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 170,000 units.

A fine of over Rs 3.1 million was imposed on power pilferers while FIRs were also got registered against five of them on the charge of tampering with meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.