UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

96 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 05:20 PM

96 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 96 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, Mepco official said on Friday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 129,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.2 fine was imposed while three cases were lodged against one power pilferer for Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Electricity Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari

Recent Stories

Bushra Ansari's sister contracts COVID-19

7 minutes ago

105,443 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

11 minutes ago

Shifa Foundation launches food campaign for daily ..

17 minutes ago

FM arrives in Istanbul on two-day official tour

34 minutes ago

CPWB chairperson takes notice of girl's rape

22 minutes ago

Ex-Eskom contractor arrested in London on graft ch ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.