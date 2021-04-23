96 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 96 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, Mepco official said on Friday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 129,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.2 fine was imposed while three cases were lodged against one power pilferer for Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.