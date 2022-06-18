UrduPoint.com

96 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published June 18, 2022 | 06:10 PM

96 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 96 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Saturday.

MEPCO teams, accompanying task forces, raided different areas of Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,  Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 1,29,000 electricity units.

      A sum of over Rs 2.4 million fine was imposed while five cases were also registered against power pilferers over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop, and meter screen wash.

