96 power pilferers nabbed in single day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 96 power pilferers during separate operations launched across the South Punjab, a MEPCO official said on Wednesday.

The MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan circles and detected theft of 140,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.8 million fine was imposed on power pilferers over their involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, the spokesman added.