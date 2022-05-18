UrduPoint.com

96 Profiteers Held, 23 Booked In 15 Days

May 18, 2022

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Price control magistrates have arrested 94 profiteers and registered FIRs against 23 others for selling commodities on high rates across the district during a special drive launched here on Tuesday.

As per directives of the Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed, 133 price control magistrates of the region launched a special drive against the profiteers and conducted raids at 10,374 shops during the last 15 days. The officers imposed fine of Rs three million on profiteers while arrested 94 shopkeepers and got registered FIRs against 23 others for selling commodities on high rates.

According to a handout issued by commissioner office, the price control magistrates have conducted 468 raids at open market to ensure supply of sugar at controlled rates. The officers imposed fine Rs 63,000 on 27 shopkeepers at open market and arrested three shopkeepers over violations of controlled rates.

The commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmed said that provincial government has directed strict action against the shopkeepers involved in artificial inflation.

