96 Properties Sealed, Multiple Demolished In LDA Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2024 | 02:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Thursday sealed 96 properties besides

demolishing multiple illegal construction on various localities of the provincial capital.

Under the instructions of DG LDA Tahir Farooq, LDA teams have been carrying out daily

operations, sealing properties and demolishing illegal constructions

across various areas.

The LDA teams launched actions in several areas, including Gulberg, New Garden Town, Faisal Town,

Allama Iqbal Town, Shadman, and Gulshan Ravi, resulting in the sealing of 96 properties.

As many as 33 properties sealed in Gulberg, New Garden Town and Faisal Town, 33 in Allama Iqbal Town and 30 properties sealed in Shadman and Gulshan Ravi.

The sealed properties include private schools, offices, cafes, bakeries, restaurants, grocery stores, pharmacies, salons, shops, and more.

In addition to the sealed properties, LDA teams demolished several illegal constructions in areas such as Wapda Town, Defence Road, and College Road Township.

Before taking action, multiple notices were issued to these properties, giving owners a chance to rectify the violations.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad-ul-Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali.

DG LDA, Tahir Farooq, emphasized that the operations against illegal commercial buildings, commercial tax defaulters, and unauthorized constructions will continue relentlessly. "We are committed to taking strict actions to ensure lawful construction and development practices," he said.

