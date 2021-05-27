96% renovation work on THQ Hospital Murree completed: Dr Faiza

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Despite financial constraints, the Punjab government has completed 96 per cent renovation work of Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) Murree and the rest would be completed by the end of the financial year 2021.

Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal told APP here Thursday, that an amount of Rs 45.

24 million has so far been spent on the renovation of the existing THQ hospital building out of the total Rs 49.25 mln allocated for the project.

She informed that improvement work on the first and 2nd floor has been completed while the installation of the heating system at the hospital is in the final stages that would be completed soon.

The CEO said that the state-of-the-art facility with additional amenities would be ready for the residents of the hill station and adjoining localities by June 2021.

