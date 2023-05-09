UrduPoint.com

96 Shopkeepers Warned, Imposed Fine

May 09, 2023

96 shopkeepers warned, imposed fine

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The Municipal Corporation warned 96 shopkeepers and imposed a total fine of Rs 74,000 over encroachments here on Tuesday.

The MC teams also removed temporary and permanent encroachments from 23 sites in all the eight bazaars of the Clock Tower Chowk.

Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Muhammad Zubair Wattoo said that operation against encroachments was being extended to other parts of the city.

He said that 239 streetlights had also been made functional after their repair on different city roads including Clock Tower Chowk, Eight Bazaars, Chenabclub road, Sitara Tower, Minerwa Club, Mominabad, Fatehabad, Halal road,circuit house chowk, Harianwala chowk, Sir Syed Town, Sidhupura.

