96 Shops Fined Rs 84500 For Overpricing

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 10:49 PM

Price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district Friday visited 610 shops and found irregularities at 96 places

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district Friday visited 610 shops and found irregularities at 96 places.

Fine of Rs 84500 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty of violations including overpricing and hoarding.

Price Control Magistrates directed shopkeepers to place rate lists at prominent places of their shops.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding will continue in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

