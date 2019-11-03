96 small factories sealed for causing smog

(@imziishan)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) ::The local administration has sealed 96 small factories and metal-melting units for causing pollution and smog in Gujranwala division, during the ongoing anti-smog and anti-pollution campaign here.

According to Commissioner Gujranwala Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman, final warning notices have been issued to 110 other industrial units for causing smog and environmental pollution in the region.

He said that 116 smoke-emmiting public transport vehicles have also been fined Rs 37,615 for using substandard fuel.