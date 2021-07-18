96 uplift schemes approved

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :The District Development Committee (DDC) has approved 96 development schemes and allocated Rs 1.93 billion for these schemes here on Sunday.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad presided over the meeting, which was attended by officers of all concerned departments.

The development schemes including six of schools, 26 of local government, 24 of roads, 39 of WASA, four of PHA and 19 schemes of water supply approved in the meeting.

The DC said that a steel bridge would be constructed at the old Shujabad road with funds of Rs 30 million to provide the facility of road crossing to local people.

He said that funds of Rs 11.4 million would be spent on the construction of road from Suraj Miani to Pull Wasal adding that funds of Rs 10 million would be spent on the construction of two parks at Muzaffarabad and Basti Nau respectively.

The DC Ali Shahzad said that a special project of Qasim Fort Park rehabilitation was being started with funds of Rs 30 million. He said that Rs five million would be spent in the first phase of the project in which boundary wall, landscaping, gazebo and swings for children in the park.