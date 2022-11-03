UrduPoint.com

96 WASA Disconnects 96 Connections Of Defaulters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2022 | 06:30 PM

96 WASA disconnects 96 connections of defaulters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has disconnected connections of 96 defaulters during a special crackdown against defaulters across the city on Thursday.

In line with special directives of the Director Recovery WASA Mansoor Ahmed, the recovery staff under the supervision of Deputy Director Recovery Muhammad Arshad and Abdul Majeed, special disconnection teams launched crackdown against domestic and commercial defaulters.

The WASA administration has given deadline to ensure payment of pending dues at the earliest otherwise strict legal action will be taken.

Director Recovery WASA Mansoor Ahmed directed recovery teams to continue crackdown without any discrimination against defaulters especially commercial defaulters.

Related Topics

Water

Recent Stories

PTI terms assassination attempt on Imran Khan as a ..

PTI terms assassination attempt on Imran Khan as attack on Pakistan

24 minutes ago
 PM strongly condemns attack on PTI Chairman Imran ..

PM strongly condemns attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan

46 minutes ago
 Imran Khan sustains bullet injuries on leg, shifte ..

Imran Khan sustains bullet injuries on leg, shifted to hospital

1 hour ago
 Geniemeow Conjures Up Incredible Discounts for the ..

Geniemeow Conjures Up Incredible Discounts for the realme 11.11 Wish Come True S ..

2 hours ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Abbas takes five; Umar, Israr ..

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Abbas takes five; Umar, Israrullah score centuries on round ..

2 hours ago
 Man arrested for allegedly raping mother-in-law, s ..

Man arrested for allegedly raping mother-in-law, setting her on fire

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.