96 WASA disconnects 96 connections of defaulters

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has disconnected connections of 96 defaulters during a special crackdown against defaulters across the city on Thursday.

In line with special directives of the Director Recovery WASA Mansoor Ahmed, the recovery staff under the supervision of Deputy Director Recovery Muhammad Arshad and Abdul Majeed, special disconnection teams launched crackdown against domestic and commercial defaulters.

The WASA administration has given deadline to ensure payment of pending dues at the earliest otherwise strict legal action will be taken.

Director Recovery WASA Mansoor Ahmed directed recovery teams to continue crackdown without any discrimination against defaulters especially commercial defaulters.