960 Sugar Bags Seized

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 11:31 AM

CHICHAWATNI, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :In a crackdown against hoarding, the district administration conducted raids in various areas of the district and seized 960 sugar bags hoarded in a godown and a shop, here on Saturday.

On a tip-off, Assistant Commissioner Usman Hassan along with his team conducted raids in Block-18 and recovered 960 bags of sugar and sealed the godown and shop.

A case has been registered against the godown owner Muhammad Irfan for not registering sugar bags.

