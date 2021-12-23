9600 fertilizer bags recovered from godown

In a crackdown against fertilizer hoarders, District administration Thursday seized 9600 fertilizer bags from a godown at Saleemabad in Vehari

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :In a crackdown against fertilizer hoarders, District administration Thursday seized 9600 fertilizer bags from a godown at Saleemabad in Vehari.

According to agriculture spokesman, Assistant Commissioner along with police and agriculture department teams raided and recovered 9600 urea fertilizer bags from a godown of a private mill in saleemabad which was being smuggled to tribal areas.

The owner of Saleem mills was arrested and case also got registered against him.

The godown was sealed and legal action started under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Khizer Afzal Chaudhry.

Speaking on this occasion, AC said that the urea fertilizer was being smuggled for illegal profiteering and added that the seized fertilizer would be sold to the farmers on controlled rates.