960kg Polythene Bags Seized, 32 Shopkeepers Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 08:03 PM

960kg polythene bags seized, 32 shopkeepers arrested

District administration seized 960 kilograms of polythene plastic bags during crackdown in different localities of the city on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :District administration seized 960 kilograms of polythene plastic bags during crackdown in different localities of the city on Monday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the officers of the district administration conducted raids in various localities and took into possession 960 kilograms of polythene plastic bags and also arrested 32 persons for selling the banned commodity in violation of ban.

The Deputy Commissioner has warned the trading community against the business of polythene plastic shopping bags and initiating legal proceedings against the violators.

More Stories From Pakistan

