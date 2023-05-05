UrduPoint.com

961 Criminals Netted In April

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2023 | 02:00 PM

961 criminals netted in April

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Sargodha police arrested 961 criminals including 452 proclaimed offenders, 260 court absconders and 144 other criminals and recovered narcotics,weapons from their possession during last month.

Police spokesman Qaiser Awan said here on Friday that the teams busted 14 dangerous criminal gangs, who were violating the law.

The police nabbed 126 drug pushers and recovered 31.8-kg hashish, 3.

6-kg heroin, 3298-litre liquor and 2.1 kg opium from them, whereas 121 cases were registered against illegal weapon holders with the recovery of 12 kalashnikov,5 rifles,15 guns ,13 revolvers,112 pistols,1476 bullets from them.

Police also netted 10 gamblers, 4 tenant act violators, and 02 kite sellers in April.

District Police Officer (DPO), Muhammad Faisal Kamran appreciated brilliant performance of the teams and said that Sargodha Police was working hard to curb the crime across the District.

Related Topics

Police Sargodha April Criminals From Weapon Court

Recent Stories

Govt asks SC for more time for dialogue with PTI o ..

Govt asks SC for more time for dialogue with PTI on elections

60 minutes ago
 Senate passes Supreme Court Review of Judgments, O ..

Senate passes Supreme Court Review of Judgments, Orders Bill 2023

1 hour ago
 Unification of Armed Forces a turning point in UAE ..

Unification of Armed Forces a turning point in UAE&#039;s journey: UAQ Ruler

1 hour ago
 UAE Armed Forces Unification Day instills values o ..

UAE Armed Forces Unification Day instills values of belonging among Emiratis: RA ..

1 hour ago
 DEWA completes all strategic indicators for includ ..

DEWA completes all strategic indicators for including People of Determination in ..

2 hours ago
 Indian External Affairs welcome Bilawal at SCO sum ..

Indian External Affairs welcome Bilawal at SCO summit in Goa today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.