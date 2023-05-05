961 criminals netted in April

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Sargodha police arrested 961 criminals including 452 proclaimed offenders, 260 court absconders and 144 other criminals and recovered narcotics,weapons from their possession during last month.

Police spokesman Qaiser Awan said here on Friday that the teams busted 14 dangerous criminal gangs, who were violating the law.

The police nabbed 126 drug pushers and recovered 31.8-kg hashish, 3.

6-kg heroin, 3298-litre liquor and 2.1 kg opium from them, whereas 121 cases were registered against illegal weapon holders with the recovery of 12 kalashnikov,5 rifles,15 guns ,13 revolvers,112 pistols,1476 bullets from them.

Police also netted 10 gamblers, 4 tenant act violators, and 02 kite sellers in April.

District Police Officer (DPO), Muhammad Faisal Kamran appreciated brilliant performance of the teams and said that Sargodha Police was working hard to curb the crime across the District.