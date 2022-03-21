961 illegal Afghans arrested in 850 cases in 2022: Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The city police on Monday claimed to have arrested at least 961 illegal Afghan migrants while registering 850 cases against them under Foreign Act during the first quarter of the current year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :The city police on Monday claimed to have arrested at least 961 illegal Afghan migrants while registering 850 cases against them under Foreign Act during the first quarter of the current year.

In a statement issued by SSP Operation, Haroon Rasheed said that all the arrested Afghan nationals were living here without legal documents or passports and were presented before the court after completing all legal formalities.

He said that city police have expanded the circle of search and strike operation to maintain law and order situation inside the city, adding that several suspects were arrested under the National Action Plan.

He warned the Afghan residents living here without legal documents to immediately get themselves registered otherwise they would face stern action including deportation.