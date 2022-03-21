UrduPoint.com

961 Illegal Afghans Arrested In 850 Cases In 2022: Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2022 | 08:38 PM

961 illegal Afghans arrested in 850 cases in 2022: Police

The city police on Monday claimed to have arrested at least 961 illegal Afghan migrants while registering 850 cases against them under Foreign Act during the first quarter of the current year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :The city police on Monday claimed to have arrested at least 961 illegal Afghan migrants while registering 850 cases against them under Foreign Act during the first quarter of the current year.

In a statement issued by SSP Operation, Haroon Rasheed said that all the arrested Afghan nationals were living here without legal documents or passports and were presented before the court after completing all legal formalities.

He said that city police have expanded the circle of search and strike operation to maintain law and order situation inside the city, adding that several suspects were arrested under the National Action Plan.

He warned the Afghan residents living here without legal documents to immediately get themselves registered otherwise they would face stern action including deportation.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Police Law And Order Circle All Court

Recent Stories

None of $800Mln US Military Aid to Ukraine Has Arr ..

None of $800Mln US Military Aid to Ukraine Has Arrived Yet, Will Come Soon - Pen ..

1 minute ago
 Vitamin B supplements might reduce risk of stroke

Vitamin B supplements might reduce risk of stroke

1 minute ago
 US Launching New European Democratic Resilience In ..

US Launching New European Democratic Resilience Initiative - State Dept.

1 minute ago
 DC inaugurates plantation drive at education deptt ..

DC inaugurates plantation drive at education deptt

14 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court adjourns Avenfield property's ..

Islamabad High Court adjourns Avenfield property's case till May 12

14 minutes ago
 KP CM approves five additional feeder routes for B ..

KP CM approves five additional feeder routes for BRT service

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>