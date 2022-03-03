962 outlaws arrested in Feb

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :District police arrested 962 outlaws including drug peddlers,robbers,illegal weapon holders,kite-flyers and recovered narcotics,weapons, and cash from their possession during last month.

Police said in line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf, the police launched a comprehensive crackdown against criminals and arrested 120 drug peddlers and recovered 66 kg charas, 2 kg heroin, 2437 liters liquor from them, besides registering cases against them.

Police arrested 37 members of 14 dacoit gangs and recovered valuables, and cash amounting to Rs 2,800,000 from their possession. The accused confessed to have committed 43 robberies.

Likewise, police teams arrested 163 illegal weapon holders, seized 139 pistols, two Kalashnikovs,10 rifles, and13 guns from them.

Police teams caught 67 gamblers,161 kite-flyers and recovered Rs 130,000 bet money,7000 kites and 600 string rolls from their possession.