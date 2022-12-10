UrduPoint.com

96.5 Acres State Land Retrieved

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2022 | 03:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :The district government retrieved 96.5 acres of state land worth over Rs 296 million from land grabbers here on Saturday.

A spokesman for the local administration said that Assistant Commissioner Tehsil Sammundri Aleza Rehan along with police retrieved 96 acres, 4 Kanal and 12 Marla state land from illegaloccupants in Chak No.

527-GB and demolished the structures with the help of heavy machinery.

Further action against the squatters underway.

