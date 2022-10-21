965 teams formed for Covid-19 Pediatric Vaccination drive

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :A total of 965 teams have been constituted for the Covid-19 vaccination drive to be started in Bahawalpur from October 31, 2022, to vaccinate children from five to 12 years of age.

This was told by Chief Executive (CEO) of the Health Department, Dr Muhammad Iqbal Malakwal in a meeting held with Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner Zahid Pervaiz Waraich while chairing a meeting to review the plan to start the Covid-19 Pediatric Vaccination campaign in the district.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the health department and district management.

Consultant, US Aid Programme, Dr Zakir Ali and representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF were also present.

The meeting was informed that Covid-19 Pediatric Vaccination Campaign will start on October 31, 2022, and will remain continuous till November 5, 2022. Dr Zakir told the meeting that 626,000 children would be vaccinated during the drive.