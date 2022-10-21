UrduPoint.com

965 Teams Formed For Covid-19 Pediatric Vaccination Drive

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2022 | 10:00 AM

965 teams formed for Covid-19 Pediatric Vaccination drive

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :A total of 965 teams have been constituted for the Covid-19 vaccination drive to be started in Bahawalpur from October 31, 2022, to vaccinate children from five to 12 years of age.

This was told by Chief Executive (CEO) of the Health Department, Dr Muhammad Iqbal Malakwal in a meeting held with Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner Zahid Pervaiz Waraich while chairing a meeting to review the plan to start the Covid-19 Pediatric Vaccination campaign in the district.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the health department and district management.

Consultant, US Aid Programme, Dr Zakir Ali and representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF were also present.

The meeting was informed that Covid-19 Pediatric Vaccination Campaign will start on October 31, 2022, and will remain continuous till November 5, 2022. Dr Zakir told the meeting that 626,000 children would be vaccinated during the drive.

Related Topics

World Bahawalpur Malakwal October November From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2022

37 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st October 2022

42 minutes ago
 Western leaders hope for return to normality as UK ..

Western leaders hope for return to normality as UK PM Truss quits

9 hours ago
 Some 50 Killed, Hundreds Hurt in Chad Protests Aft ..

Some 50 Killed, Hundreds Hurt in Chad Protests After Election Delay

9 hours ago
 State Dept. Says 'Not True' US, Russia Have No Com ..

State Dept. Says 'Not True' US, Russia Have No Communication Channels to Reduce ..

9 hours ago
 Hungary's Lawmakers to Hold Session on Ratificatio ..

Hungary's Lawmakers to Hold Session on Ratification of NATO Accession of Finland ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.