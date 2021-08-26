96,540 persons availed facilities at shelter homes in KP so far

A total of 96,540 people belonging to marginalized and vulnerable segments of the society have availed various facilities at four functional shelter homes (Panagahs) in Khyber Pakthunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :A total of 96,540 people belonging to marginalized and vulnerable segments of the society have availed various facilities at four functional shelter homes (Panagahs) in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

The statistic of the Social Welfare Department showed that 79,958 individuals were served with two times meals, 8,291 availed the night stay facility and 8,201 breakfasts.

Presently, Panagah at Peshawar, Mardan, Swat, and Abbottabad are functional while Panagah at Kohat, Bannu, and D.I Khan is to be made functional by the end of August and another Panagah at the provincial metropolitan will be made functional by end of September this year.

These shelter homes are providing free transportation facilities, night stay, dinner and breakfast through philanthropists, gas electricity, hot and cold water facilities besides provision of soaps, towels, hand sanitizers, and recreational facilities.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has earmarked a 93.06 million budget under the ADP scheme for the establishment of Panagahain at the divisional headquarters level.

The appointments of essential staff and vehicles have been provided to pick and drop facility and other equipment distributed to respective Panagah.

The Model Panagah at Pajagi road has a dining room, dispensary, hujra, barber room, laundry, women and family rooms, recreational hall, and prayer place.

The Social Welfare Department has inked an agreement of partnership with Pakistan Bait ul Mall for the establishment and operation of eight (8) Panagah, two each in Peshawar and one each oat divisional headquarters to facilitate a maximum number of marginalized segments of the society.

These shelter homes will provide dinner to 3200 people, night stay to 800, and breakfasts to 800 persons on daily basis.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that the establishment of these shelter homes for catering to needy people was an important step towards the social welfare state as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that the KP government would take every possible step for the welfare and protection of marginalized and vulnerable segments of society.